Barclays Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

RDSB traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,000 ($26.31). 8,479,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

