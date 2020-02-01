Barclays Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Equal Weight

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $223.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 24,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?