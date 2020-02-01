Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

