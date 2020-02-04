Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

HSY stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. Hershey has a 52 week low of $104.19 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

