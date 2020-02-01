Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LECO stock opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $556,198.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

