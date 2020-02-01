Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.27 ($61.92).

LON ULVR traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,533.50 ($59.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,393.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,708.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

