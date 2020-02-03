Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) vs. Gladstone Capital (NYSE:GLAD) Financial Contrast

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.15 $19.87 million $0.84 12.01

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 39.71% 10.26% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barings Corporate Investors and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.76%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Barings Corporate Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.