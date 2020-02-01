BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

