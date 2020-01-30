Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $152,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,304. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 6,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

