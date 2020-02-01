Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDEV. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

BDEV traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 802.80 ($10.56). 3,237,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Derivative