Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.63

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $18.73. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 652,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

