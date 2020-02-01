Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 333,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?