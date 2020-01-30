Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

BSE opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

