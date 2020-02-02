Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

ETR BAS opened at €61.07 ($71.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

