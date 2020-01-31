Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 907,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 363,579 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 266,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

