Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €81.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.61 ($94.90).

BAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €73.05 ($84.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.39. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

