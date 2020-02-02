BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

