BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

