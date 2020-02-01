Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks