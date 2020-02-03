Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.49. 846,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

