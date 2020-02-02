Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 20.1%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price was down 20.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.75, approximately 2,681,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 413,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

