Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €102.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($118.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC8 shares. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETR BC8 opened at €130.70 ($151.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.94. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 12 month high of €137.90 ($160.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

