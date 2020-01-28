Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza Sells 7,177 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BDX stock opened at $279.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.59. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes