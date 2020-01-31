Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.42. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 442,702 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $936.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.25.

Bega Cheese Company Profile (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks