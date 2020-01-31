Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €120.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.39 ($121.38).

BEI traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €102.40 ($119.07). 451,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

