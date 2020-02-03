Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

