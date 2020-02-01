Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.33, 934,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,335,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research analysts have commented on BLCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 250,628 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?