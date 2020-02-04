BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

