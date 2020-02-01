February 1, 2020
Latest News

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Bellus Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,129,000.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *