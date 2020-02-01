Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Bellus Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,129,000.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

