BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.94

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 17147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

The stock has a market cap of $680.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.10.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Correction