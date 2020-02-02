Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,985 ($52.42) on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,890.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,321.22.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

