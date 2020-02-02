Benchmark Begins Coverage on Caci International (NYSE:CACI)

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

CACI opened at $267.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Caci International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

