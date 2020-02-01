Benchmark Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $269.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

