Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BHE opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHE. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

