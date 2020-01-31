Berenberg Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €60.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €82.20 ($95.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.69 and a 200-day moving average of €101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $587.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.61. zooplus has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

