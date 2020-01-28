Berenberg Bank Boosts Aggreko (LON:AGK) Price Target to GBX 650

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AGK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aggreko to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 851.11 ($11.20).

LON AGK opened at GBX 805.40 ($10.59) on Monday. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

