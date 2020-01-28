Berenberg Bank Cuts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,500

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

DCC traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,284 ($82.66). The company had a trading volume of 114,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,488.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,773.61.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

