Berenberg Bank Increases Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,415.56 ($71.24).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 6,024 ($79.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,814.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,521.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel