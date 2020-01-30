Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

