Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

E traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 180,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

