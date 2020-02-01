Berenberg Bank Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.15 ($11.80).

E.On stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €10.24 ($11.91). 7,980,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.16. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

