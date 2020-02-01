Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 84

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

LON:RSG opened at GBX 61.05 ($0.80) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 56.93 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

