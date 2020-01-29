Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares Down 2.5%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 134,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Berkeley Energia news, insider Robert Behets 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (ASX:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

