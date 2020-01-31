Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $10.28. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades