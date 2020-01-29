Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 124,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

