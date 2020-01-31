Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $2.77 per share for the year.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72