Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BERY opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

