Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $10.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.81.

BRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,102.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $574.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

