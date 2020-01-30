Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

BRY stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

