Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 208,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura increased their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. 2,620,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,971. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

